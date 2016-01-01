Coresecure, Inc. is an information technology firm that specializes in providing organizations with secure business continuity solutions. Our experienced engineers architect customized solutions that help businesses keep their critical data online and available to those that count.

Coresecure believes in information technology as a service. With a globally distributed deployment platform, Coresecure offers a resilient web content management solution leveraging leading technologies such as Adobe Experience Manager. Founded in 1999, Coresecure has offices in Cambridge, MA and Rome, Italy with datacenters in Boston, Seattle, London and Hong Kong.