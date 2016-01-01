Accedo supports customers along their entire journey of delivering a cohesive multi-screen video experience by offering both services and products. Accedo Professional Services cover the full offering from experience design, consulting, integrations, quality testing on multiple platforms to building and launching video solutions for broadcasters, media companies, Pay TV operators and brands.

Accedo One™ is a cloud based products and services portfolio which put operators,broadcasters and brands in control of how they build, manage and deploy high-quality video experiences.

Accedo Managed Service provides tailored video support and monitoring solutions globally.

Together with partners we build E2E solutions such as Brightcove OTT FLOW powered by Accedo - a unified solution for media and content providers to rapidly deploy live and on-demand video apps across platforms at a fraction of the time and costs. The turnkey solution accelerates the launch and monetisation of video services and allows rapid prototyping and real-time revisions.

No up-front development costs and a flat, affordable monthly service fee. Customers can choose from three different packages and additionally buy adds-on.

SVOD calculator: https://www.accedo.tv/ottflow/roi

With our simple SVOD calculator, you can quickly and easily calculate your ROI and benchmark OTT Flow against your current service. The calculator can tell you when during the first 12 months you will break-even.