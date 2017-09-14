Webinar: Video Experiences That Will Bring Your Brand to Life

Overview

Video is no longer confined to a box frame on a company’s homepage. Today’s leading edge marketers are creating immersive, video-led digital experiences that delight viewers while driving more views, more conversions, and more time on site. Join us on September 14th, for a webinar on creating dynamic, interactive video that outperforms. Our guest, Zen Godfrey, from Alaska.org will demonstrate how they are creating a video-first website that connects viewers to the Alaska experience and drives sales.