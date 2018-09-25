문의하기
September Bright Ideas: Back to Basics - Brightcove Gallery

Sep 25, 2018, 1:00 PM-02:00 PM ASTOnline

Overview

Lamia Chlala, Sr. Product Specialist, will host a ‘Back to Basics’ style session for Gallery on Tuesday, September 25th at 1 pm ET. Whether you’re new to Brightcove Gallery, or looking for a refresher, don’t miss the opportunity to ensure that your Gallery is working it’s hardest for you.

During this session you will learn:

  • Gallery Portals and In-Page - When should you use which?

  • Gallery Mobile Optimization - Ensure that your Gallery site is mobile responsive.

  • Video Discoverability - Is your Gallery set up to support SEO?

