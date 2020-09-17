Did The Pandemic Break Traditional TV?

Overview

As America responded to the COVID-19 pandemic during Q1 and Q2, schools and businesses closed down, travel came to a virtual standstill, and families gathered around an old friend, the TV. But, increasingly, they chose to watch content delivered over-the-top and not traditional TV. Even though the season finale of “This is Us” drew its biggest audience of the year, 4% fewer viewers watched than a year earlier. Will TV have lingering after effects from COVID-19? Is this the evolutionary event that makes streaming video the new “must watch TV?”