Driving Revenue with Ecommerce Video

Nothing brings online shoppers closer to an in-person shopping experience than video. That’s why ecommerce retailers are embracing video at record speed. In fact, online retailers featuring video on their sites boost customer browsing time by 340%.7 Even better: ecommerce video increases add-to-cart-conversion by 37%.8

Video Ecommerce Builds Brands

Companies like Macy's feature product demo videos, while travel brands like Grand Circle Travel position vacation-inspiring videos adjacent to their “View Dates and Prices” button. Sites like Joyus.com go even further, integrating video content with ecommerce platforms for even greater customer engagement. The integration allows for additional video features, including calls-to-action, hotspot interactivity, and live chat functionality.

Sites like Cars.com offer product launch galleries and recommend additional videos featuring items shoppers might like. They even produce editorial content to support their inventory. And brands like Lowe's and Mitre 10 have become mini-media companies, creating long-form, TV-like content designed to drive brand awareness, loyalty, and subsequent customer purchases.