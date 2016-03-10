The Viral Fever Selects Brightcove to Enable New OTT Service Reaching India’s Millennial Audience

SINGAPORE, 9 March 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that The Viral Fever (TVF), one of India’s leading online content creators, selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power TVFPlay, its recently launched OTT entertainment channel. Featuring popular original webisodes, satirical online videos, and a selection of curated TV shows from around the world, TVFPlay’s content is accessible through a range of devices and is available to consumers for free.

Founded in 2012, TVF targets India’s large millennial audience, comprised of 18-35 year olds1, who consume an average of 3.5 hours of video each day2 and represent 75% of the country’s 400 million Internet users3. To reach this demographic, which is shifting away from traditional linear television, and meet the growing demand for its web-exclusive content, TVF selected Brightcove Video Cloud to launch an independent, OTT service across a range of devices and social platforms.

TVF selected Brightcove to help establish TVFPlay as a premium video entertainment offering, given Brightcove’s leadership position and proven track record in helping media companies to successfully deliver and monetise video. With Brightcove Video Cloud, TVF was able to go live with an OTT platform that came with low total cost of ownership whilst helping TVF to maximise reach and revenue potential.

Dhawal Gusain, COO of The Viral Fever said, “As with most media start-ups in India, we initially hosted our videos on YouTube. As our video libraries grew, we required a more sophisticated, robust and scalable video streaming platform that would enable us to manage our own distribution channel and support a long-term monetisation strategy. For these reasons, Brightcove became an easy choice. We were also confident seeing that the world’s leading media companies use Video Cloud. Now, we are empowered to manage our own premium channel, monetise content, and obtain valuable insights into audience viewing metrics that can help us effectively scale and grow as a world-class media network.”