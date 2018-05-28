TVNZ Incorporates Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding For New Kids’ Platform

New Zealand’s leading free-to-air broadcaster becomes first in the region to utilise Brightcove’s video compression technology, lowering the cost of storing and streaming video

SYDNEY, 28 May, 2018 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, announced today that TVNZ has implemented Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding, for its new kids’ platform, HEIHEI. HEIHEI is a collaboration between TVNZ and NZ On Air to provide a digital home for New Zealand children to stream quality local content in an immersive advertising-free environment. Implementing Brightcove’s technology will enable TVNZ to deliver a high-quality end-user video experience while saving substantially on storage and delivery costs.



TVNZ reaches more than two million New Zealanders every day through its linear TV channels and digital platforms. Brightcove has supported TVNZ since the launch of its OnDemand content platform in 2011 and has been supporting the broadcaster with new technology offerings as both continue to grow and develop. The latest implementation of Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding is aimed at accelerating internal cost savings while improving playback quality for TVNZ’s newest offering.



Andrew Blakey, TVNZ’s Development Manager says, “TVNZ is all about sharing the moments that matter to New Zealanders, including with our youngest viewers. By partnering with NZ On Air, we’ve been able to create an innovative new digital platform that celebrates Kiwi kids and their own unique stories in a safe ad-free space. Our ambition is to continue to grow HEIHEI in the years to come so being able to reduce storage and bandwidth requirements while improving the quality of the viewing experience is a win-win for us. Brightcove enables us to deliver a high-quality user experience with our TVNZ OnDemand platform and we are looking forward to this extending to HEIHEI.”



Mark Stanton, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Brightcove commented, “As consumer demand and expectations for online video continues to grow, so do data and bandwidth volumes. That’s why Context Aware Encoding is such a gamechanger for content owners and publishers. We’ve already seen customers around the world benefit from the technology, significantly reducing the operational costs of running a video-based service while improving playback quality. We are excited to help TVNZ reap the same rewards.”



Context Aware Coding is a patent-pending technology that uses machine learning and deep video analysis to optimise encoding settings on a per-video basis. This results in an enhanced end user video experience, regardless of device type, network quality or geographic location, while simultaneously lowering overall bandwidth and storage costs for the content owner.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About TVNZ

TVNZ reaches more than 2 million New Zealanders each day across its broadcast channels TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2 and TVNZ DUKE, its leading entertainment destination TVNZ.co.nz and news site 1 NEWS NOW. TVNZ is the country’s local content leader, with the market leading news and current affairs and a broad slate of local entertainment and factual commissions.