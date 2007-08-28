Telegraph Media Group Partners with Brightcove to Deliver New Internet Video Channels

Major UK daily newspaper site to introduce online news and entertainment video programming



LONDON, UK, August 28, 2007 Brightcove, the leading Internet TV service, and Telegraph Media Group (TMG) today announced a partnership to deliver new Internet video channels on TMG's website telegraph.co.uk. Entertainment and news programming produced by ITN's multimedia division, ITN On, will be launched as part of an expansion of the Telegraph TV service between now and the end of 2007.



Using Brightcove's on-demand, media distribution platform, TMG will be able to deliver branded video services that are timely and relevant to the growing audience for information and entertainment delivered over the internet. Programming will draw on the Telegraph's journalism talent and the multimedia content production skills of ITN On and will cover areas including arts, fashion and travel as well as daily rolling news.



"We are extremely excited to be working with Telegraph Media Group, a market leader with one of the most popular and highly respected news properties on the Internet," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove "Our partnership provides Telegraph Media Group with a powerful new capacity to deliver large volumes of timely Internet video content, while also introducing new revenue streams through online advertising."



"Investing in top quality video on the web is part of our strategy of informing and entertaining our viewers at a time of their choosing," said Edward Roussel, Digital Editor, Telegraph Media Group. "We are delighted to be partnering with Brightcove, one of the most innovative companies in video delivery on the web, to expand and enhance our online offering."



