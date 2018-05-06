SonyLIV Powers OTT Video Streaming for 30 Million Users with Brightcove

Brightcove powers India’s first premium OTT service with over 57 million app downloads since 2013

MUMBAI, May 7, 2018 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it is powering SonyLIV, the premium OTT streaming service by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN).

Launched in 2013, SonyLIV was the first OTT streaming service in India and remains one of the top OTT video app as measured by its 57.2 million app downloads to date. Monetised with a combination of advertising, subscription payments, and pay per view offerings, SonyLIV offers a rich array of movies, TV shows, sports, music, and original content to over 30 million viewers. The Brightcove video platform underpins the on-demand video experience on SonyLIV, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience for Indian audiences across devices including web, mobile, and connected TV screens.

Uday Sodhi, Executive Vice President and Head, Digital Business at Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) said, “The launch of low cost, high-speed mobile internet service in 2016 saw online video consumption surge up to five times in India, transforming the OTT landscape. For SonyLIV, the cornerstone of our strategy has always been to seamlessly deliver the best video streaming experience to our audience, and Brightcove is one of the key technology pillars in this strategy. Brightcove has not only provided a robust and highly scalable video platform to manage our OTT services, but also has brought deep video industry expertise to help us evolve our offering in a highly competitive Indian market.”

“Internet users in India are predicted to cross the half a billion mark by mid-2018. With more users coming online, long and short form video consumption is likely to skyrocket, and force a shift in how media companies package, deliver, and monetise their content,” Ben Morrell, General Manager for Brightcove in Asia, commented. “For SonyLIV, their advantage lies in their rich library of content spanning over 22 years, coupled with exceptional video streaming experience. We are excited to partner with SonyLIV to be part of their business growth strategy as they continue to evolve and differentiate in a hypercompetitive Indian market.”

Brightcove has been a long-term partner of SonyLIV, powering OTT video delivery for various national and international sporting events such as La Liga, Serie A, WWE, NBA, Australian Open and many more.

Viewers can access SonyLIV here, and download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About SonyLIV

SonyLIV is the first premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, it enables users to discover 22 years of rich content from the network channels of Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd. It also provides a rich array of movies, and a strong line-up of events across all sports, shows, music, product reviews. With over 57 million app downloads so far, SonyLIV is the first amongst its competition to provide original exclusive premium content. As a true pioneer in its space, SonyLIV launched India’s first-ever original show exclusively for the online platform earlier this year. With #LoveBytes, it became the country’s first digital video-on-demand (VOD) platform to introduce an innovation of this nature. SonyLIV also launched YOLO - You Only Live Once, the first-ever regional language web-series on an OTT platform in India and LIV FIT the first-ever health and wellness segment on an OTT platform in the country. The digital platform is a home to over 4000 hours of food content making it the one-stop destination for food lovers.

SonyLIV is the official Mobile and Internet broadcaster of FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

Press Contacts

Global:

Meredith Duhaime

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

Asia:

Radha K Raman

Brightcove

+65 3163 5555

pressdesk.asia@brightcove.com

##########

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.