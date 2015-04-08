Network Ten Enables Multi-Platform Seamless Viewing Experience with Brightcove

Brightcove Once chosen to power Apple TV and Sony Bravia apps

Sydney, Australia, April 9, 2015 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Network Ten has selected the Brightcove Once cloud-based ad insertion and stream stitching solution to power the Apple TV and Sony Bravia apps of its catch up service, tenplay.

“We continue to expand the number of devices for audiences to access tenplay,” said Network Ten Chief Digital Officer, Rebekah Horne. “We are dedicated to providing high quality entertainment anywhere, anytime. Thanks to Brightcove Once, delivering ad-supported content on platforms like Apple TV and Sony Bravia is a simple process.”

Network Ten launched tenplay in September 2013 as a catch-up and live TV streaming service across desktop, mobile, tablets, Xbox, and Windows 8 platforms. In January 2015, Network Ten launched on the Apple TV platform with Brightcove Once and was able to quickly scale out the deployment to cover the Sony Bravia platform with minimal additional effort.

Using Brightcove Once, tenplay can now deliver an enhanced, seamless, personalised viewing experience for consumers, as well as flawlessly insert targeted and personalised advertising. Brightcove Once has enabled tenplay to accelerate OTT app deployment across devices, while delivering a consistent broadcast TV-like viewing experience.

“Network Ten’s tenplay has become the first Australian network to deliver a broadcast-like ad-funded experience across Apple TV and Sony Bravia,” said Mark Blair, Vice President, Asia Pacific for Brightcove. “The beauty of Brightcove Once is that as Network Ten takes advantage of new distribution opportunities for tenplay on additional platforms and devices, there is little extra effort needed. Our technology helps provide a great TV-like experience for the consumer with high quality video while allowing Ten to increase monetisation opportunities.”

