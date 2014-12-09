MCIL Multimedia Goes Big on Video, Partners with Brightcove to Power New Online Video Portals Pocketimes and LogOn

Brightcove Video Cloud will power the publication of video content across MCIL Multimedia's new media Web properties, helping MCIL to engage and monetise Web and mobile audiences with video.

SINGAPORE, December 9, 2014 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that MCIL Multimedia, a company that operates Malaysia's leading Chinese news portals, including sinchew.com.my, has selected Brightcove's Video Cloud platform to power video for two of its newly launched Web properties, Pocketimes.my and LogOn.com.my.

Pocketimes.my is a news channel targeting mobile audiences. The channel features short and crisp video content, which covers business, sports, entertainment and lifestyle news. MCIL Multimedia (MCIL) will also leverage Brightcove's live module service to broadcast two daily, live newscast sessions, Pocket Morning News and Pocket Prime, as well as regular shows Biz Espresso, a daily stock market watch and Pocket Talk, featuring views from leading experts. These live broadcasts will be immediately saved for on-demand viewing through the Brightcove service, and made available through an on-demand catalogue and through the Pocketimes mobile app for iOS and Android.

LogOn.com.my is an e-commerce platform for new business start-ups and small and medium enterprises, promoting products to over 35 million monthly viewers. MCIL will offer video production as a value-added service for registered merchants who buy video advertising space to promote their products and services. The service is also available as a mobile app to iOS and Android users.

"We recognise that viewer consumption habits have drastically evolved over the last decade. Our goal is to continue providing the most immersive video viewing experiences to our viewers, no matter the platform of choice," said Ng Junn Nun, Chief Technical Officer for MCIL Multimedia. "We decided to leverage Brightcove's leading suite of solutions for live and on-demand video to deliver high-quality content experiences and to showcase our strength as video becomes a medium of choice for our advertisers and audiences."

"We are delighted to expand our very successful partnership with MCIL Multimedia, and continue supporting their ongoing intitiatives to reach out and engage a whole generation of people consuming news and content online," said Tomer Azenkot, General Manager for Asia at Brightcove. "We look forward to supporting future innovative offerings as MCIL continues to expand their digital footprint and grow their digital advertising and content offerings with video."

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

MCIL Multimedia operates the country's leading Chinese news portals such as sinchew.com.my, guangming.com.my, nanyang.com, chinapress.com.my, English news site at www.mysinchew.com as well as other portals such as mediachinese.com, soccerfanz.com.my, liftetv.com.my, newtide.com.my, myweddingmag.com.my, rodnline.com.my and mypets.com.my. With 3.4 million monthly unique visitors and 30 million monthly page views (Source: Google Analytics) across the portals, MCIL Multimedia enhances Media Chinese International Limited Group's content via multimedia elements such as video production, news report, photo galleries. These content are available on various platforms including mobile sites and applications.

