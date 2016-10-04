Brightcove Video Connect Integrates Video Across Salesforce Offerings

Enables sales, marketing, and support professionals to leverage video for improved results throughout the entire customer journey

BOSTON, October 4, 2016 - Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced the beta availability of Brightcove Video Connect for Salesforce integration. This innovative technology enables Salesforce users to leverage Brightcove’s video features to effectively engage and inspire prospects, customers, and employees for better results at every stage of the buying cycle.

With Brightcove Video Connect, Brightcove Video Marketing Suite(™) (VMS) customers can accelerate time-to-close for sales using video messages, supercharge marketing results with prospect video engagement tracking, and catalyze customer success by sharing video of support cases within the existing workflow. Internal teams can quickly add videos to Chatter(R) posts and access a comprehensive pre-built dashboard of video performance results, all within the Salesforce interface.

“For sales, marketing, and support leaders, the ongoing challenge and opportunity is getting the right content to the right user at the right time,” said Caren Cioffi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Marketing & Enterprise Business, Brightcove. “Brightcove now integrates seamlessly with the Salesforce platform to deliver video throughout the customer journey. Unlike other solutions, it does so using a wide range of feature sets for the entire enterprise, including customer success and internal communications.”

Brightcove Video Connect supports:

Sending Video Emails. Quickly send video to contacts directly from the Salesforce mobile and desktop applications.

Quickly send video to contacts directly from the Salesforce mobile and desktop applications. Tracking Viewer Engagement. Unlock the data behind viewer engagement, allowing Salesforce users to see exactly how many contacts watch their video content.

Attaching Videos to Cases. Attach videos such as screencast recordings to case objects, either for communicating with the customer or sharing with an internal team.

Comprehensive Dashboard and Analytics. See how well content drives sales with a video dashboard view included out-of-the-box.

Add Videos to a Chatter Post. Teams can engage with each other in real-time by adding videos to Chatter posts.

Mobile Support. Utilize the Salesforce1 Mobile App for iOS(R) and Android(™) to send video emails or attach video to cases directly from a mobile device.

Brightcove Video Connect will be available in the fourth quarter of 2016 to Brightcove VMS customers.

