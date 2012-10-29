Brightcove Reschedules Date of Third Quarter 2012 Conference Call and Webcast Due to Severe Weather Conditions

BOSTON--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its third quarter results for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2012 due to severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Sandy.



The conference call and webcast, previously scheduled for October 30th at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), has been rescheduled for November 1, 2012, at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until November 15, 2012 at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 401417. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 4,650 customers in over 50 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

bdenyeau@icrinc.com



Media Contact:

Brightcove, Inc

Kristin Leighton, 617-245-5094

kleighton@brightcove.com