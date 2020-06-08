Brightcove Publishes Q1 Global Video Index; Shows Uptick in Video Streaming for News Content

Q1 data shows that consumers increasingly turned to video streaming sources for news briefings in order to stay informed

BOSTON, June 8, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today published the Q1 2020 Brightcove Global Video Index, which analyzes hundreds of millions of recent data points from Brightcove’s customers globally to provide insights into how viewers are watching video content. The Q1 data shows that as the COVID-19 pandemic quickly evolved at a global scale, there was an increase in consumers turning to video streaming sources to stay up-to-date on global, national, and local news.

Data trends indicate there had already been a steady increase in streaming news around the world, however, the Q1 2020 Brightcove Global Video Index shows that COVID-19 drew more viewer interest with news video views increasing by 47% year-over-year and time spent watching news growing by 32%. Globally, and in most regions, March saw the highest engagement among viewers (42%), with the last two weeks of March seeing more views and time spent with news than the first two weeks of the month (57%). Comparably, January accounted for 28% of the quarter’s total news views with February accounting for 30%, showing news consumption rose on a monthly basis.

Other notable stats from the Q1 2020 Brightcove Global Video Index that are specific to the United States include:

There was a 53% year-over-year increase in video views and a 319% increase in time spent viewing video.

Consumption of news video increased significantly in March, with 42% of all views happening in the third month of the quarter, as well as 43% of time spent viewing for the quarter.

Video views in the final two weeks of March, following the declaration of a state of emergency, made up 29% of the quarter’s views.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of all time spent watching video from enterprises happened between March 16 and 31.

“Streaming video news has become a go-to for people who are looking to find the latest information and discoveries on topics like the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only does streaming allow them to find the information quickly, but they can do it on their preferred viewing devices and platforms,” said Jim O’Neill, Principal Analyst and Author of Brightcove’s Global Video Index. “With streaming, time and space restraints don’t exist as they do for broadcasters and publishers. Because of this, we’re seeing more consumers turn to streaming news sources to get that breaking news information they need to stay informed, and more importantly, healthy and safe.”

To download the complete Q1 2020 Brightcove Global Video Index inclusive of all data, visit: https://www.brightcove.com/en/video-index

About the Global Video Index

Brightcove’s Global Video Index assesses more than 400 billion anonymized data points from Brightcove’s thousands of customers each quarter, drawing industry insights that can help guide strategic and tactical decisions for businesses of all sizes.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.