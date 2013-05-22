Brightcove to Present at the Raymond James Internet & Software Crossover Conference

BOSTON, Mass. (May 22, 2013) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Menard, will present at the Raymond James Internet & Software Crossover Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, CA.



The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



