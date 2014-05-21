Brightcove to Present at the Raymond James Internet & Software Crossover Conference

BOSTON, Mass. (May 21, 2014) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Menard, will present at the Raymond James Internet & Software Crossover Conference being held at The Fairmont San Francisco Hotel in San Francisco.



The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,100 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



