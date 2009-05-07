Brightcove Partners with sevenload to Provide New Online Video Distribution & Monetization Opportunities

Brightcove customers gain access to one of the leading global social media networks for videos and Web TV content



HAMBURG, Germany, May 7, 2009 - Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced a partnership with sevenload, one of Europe's leading social media networks for videos, photos and Web TV content, to enable Brightcove customers to distribute online video content to sevenload's social media platform. This partnership will also introduce new monetization opportunities for Brightcove customers that are expanding their advertising inventory through distribution into the sevenload network. Brightcove customers already taking advantage of this new distribution opportunity include SPOX.com, a popular sports Web portal in Germany.



The partnership announced today will make it easy for any organization using the Brightcove platform to program and syndicate advertising-supported video content across the sevenload network. This integration will also enhance the online video experiences for sevenload users by making top-rated programming from Brightcove customers available for viewing and sharing with the wider sevenload community.



"sevenload is one of the fastest growing social media and online video destinations in Europe," said Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire. "In partnering with sevenload, we're able to provide our media customers with expanded distribution opportunities that reach new audiences and help expand the inventory available to advertisers."



Commenting on the partnership, Axel Schmiegelow, chief executive officer for sevenload said: "We're excited to partner with a leading online video platform like Brightcove as we continue to expand our global social media network. The partnership holds the potential of dramatically increasing the range of media publishers using sevenload and the amount of premium content available to our online community."



SPOX.com is the first Brightcove customer to take advantage of the partnership and distribute its exclusive sports video content from German sports leagues to sevenload users.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



About sevenload

sevenload is a leading global social media network for videos, photos and Web TV. All of sevenload's over 1000 Web TV show formats offer independent, intelligent and creative content from both users that produce themselves, as well as professional production companies. sevenload is an ideal partner for companies looking for opportunities in cross-media marketing, video advertising and branded entertainment. sevenload currently has 15 country portals in the USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, China and Turkey. sevenload's social media network can be found online at www.sevenload.com.



