Brightcove Names Sue Thexton Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 18, 2011 – Brightcove, a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that Sue Thexton has joined the company as senior vice president of sales for EMEA. Ms. Thexton comes to Brightcove with more than 20 years of experience in the software and media industry. Brightcove has appointed Ms. Thexton to further develop and expand the company’s business across EMEA.

Ms. Thexton comes to Brightcove from Datawatch Corporation, a report analytics product and services provider, where she was vice president of EMEA and focused on enterprise sales development. She also served as managing director of ITN Source, a provider of professional video content through its online archive portal. Before this, Thexton worked at Macromedia, a graphics and software development company, for ten years, first as general manager for Northern Europe and then as EMEA vice president.



“Having worked with Sue at Macromedia, I am confident in her ability to deepen our engagement across Europe,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “She joins Brightcove at an important time as we look to meet the growing demand for content publishers and brands to deliver and publish content across every screen. Sue’s cache of relevant experience makes her a great asset to the EMEA team.”



Thexton also established Adobe’s Northern Europe presence in 1989 and has worked as a media and technology consultant for clients including Skillset, Red Bee Media and the BBC. She has held several non-executive positions, including being a member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Council, a Trustee of Futurelab and a visiting professor at Middlesex University in London.

Brightcove first established a presence in Europe in 2007 with the launch of a UK office. Since then, the company has launched operations in France, Spain, and Germany. Brightcove customers in Europe include a broad cross-section of media companies, leading brand marketers and associations, such as the UK’s Financial Times, Turner Broadcasting Europe, BSkyB, The Football Association (FA), BAFTA; Germany’s Financial Times Deutschland, SPOX.de, Sky Deutschland, Die Zeit; Italy’s Sky Italia, De Agostini Editore; France’s Le Figaro Group, Societe Generale, Audi France, Roche; and Spain’s Grupo Vocento, Grupo V, Conde Nast Digital Spain, among many others.

Thexton’s new role follows the appointment of Robert Raiola as senior marketing director for EMEA in February 2011. She will be based at Brightcove’s European headquarters in London.

