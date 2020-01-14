Brightcove Launches New Demand Generation Application, Brightcove Campaign

Brightcove CampaignTM offers engaging, video-driven marketing with insightful analytics to measure performance across industry benchmarks

BOSTON, January 14, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced Brightcove Campaign™, a purpose-built application that enables marketers to easily create video-driven marketing campaigns that yield insightful data with the ability to compare video performance to a variety of industry benchmarks. Marketers can now generate, maintain, and optimize campaigns, and boost overall marketing efficiency all from one app built to seamlessly fit into their daily workflows.



Today, marketers are often tasked with producing campaigns that are customer-centric, highly measurable and achieve results, in a short amount of time. With Brightcove Campaign, marketers can quickly get to market with video campaigns, leverage unique insights including industry benchmarks, and receive video marketing guidance to maximize marketing impact.

Some key features of Brightcove Campaign, include:

Customized, easy-to-follow campaign advice and best practices

Advanced analytics reporting, including industry benchmark comparisons

One-click-to-publish capability across multiple marketing channels

Social sharing capabilities

Customized thumbnail codes for email distribution and video optimization

Out of the box marketing automation integration with Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, and Salesforce

Google Chrome extension for easy video analysis

Google and Adobe Analytics integration

“Brightcove Campaign has made it easier for us to weave videos throughout our campaign channels with just one click,” said Adam Grillot, Marketing Manager and Customer Experience Manager, Airstream. “The out of the box integration with Hubspot helps us tie our two marketing technologies together, build out the full picture of how our content is performing, and understand who is engaging with it.”



“I was involved in the initial design thinking for this product and it is exactly what I was hoping for,” said Mimi Rosenheim, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Demandbase. “The ability to tag my video assets and see how they stack up against similar videos in the industry takes the guesswork out of how my campaign is performing. The Chrome Extension will help me be able to gather insights on individual videos while staying within the technologies I work in, day in and day out. Onboarding was so easy, I was able to do it myself. This product was made from top to bottom for marketers like me.”



“According to B2B Marketing Zone, the top goals for demand generation managers this year are focusing on lead quality over quantity, as well as improving conversion rates and campaign results,” said Charles Chu, Chief Technology Officer, Brightcove. “To help accomplish those goals, we launched Brightcove Campaign to give demand generation teams the insightful data, optimization, and efficiency they need to create impactful, video-driven marketing campaigns. We take pride in our customers trusting us with their video initiatives, and Brightcove Campaign™ is yet another video tool that can boost businesses’ topline. Throughout the development phase of Brightcove Campaign, we worked with many demand generation marketers to ensure it fits seamlessly into their workflows and helps accelerate video marketing to reach their goals. We are confident Brightcove Campaign will help accelerate the success of video marketing campaigns for marketers around the world.”



To learn more about Brightcove Campaign, please visit: info.brightcove.com/brightcove-campaign



About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic “silver bullet” Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company’s mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz(R) touring coach, adding daily to the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.



About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list “The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies,” the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue. For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



Media Contact:

Meredith Duhaime

Senior PR Manager, Brightcove

mduhaime@brightcove.com