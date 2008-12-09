Brightcove Expands in Europe with Italian Wins

New customers and solution providers help drive the growth of online video in Italy



MILAN, Italy, 9 December 2008-Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced its continued expansion in Europe with a major new Italian media sector customer and new Italian solution partners. The new customer, MTV Italia, and the new partners, Idini Consulting Group and Slamcore, are pioneering the adoption of online video in Italy.



"Italy is among the most advanced European media markets with innovative news and entertainment brands, a fast-growing broadband population, and advertisers seeking new ways to engage consumers on the Web," says Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "We are excited to see the widespread adoption of our online video platform across leading Italian media companies and local partners who will help extend our platform with products and services that drive additional value for our customers."



Brightcove's move into the Italian market further highlights the growth in popularity and use of online video worldwide. Broadcasters such as MTV Italia, a premium entertainment brand, are using the Brightcove platform to deepen customer engagement and expand monetization opportunities through online video advertising.



"We chose Brightcove because we needed a turnkey solution that was easy to implement and did not have a steep learning curve for our editorial team," says Alberto Ceccarelli, head of MTV Mobile division. "Brightcove enables us to communicate the MTVmobile service with a superior level of engagement and without the hassles of setting up a video platform from scratch. With Brightcove, publishing online video is a breeze."



In addition to its Italian media customers, Brightcove has unveiled partnerships with leading solution providers in the country. These best-of-breed providers include Idini Consulting Group and Slamcore, an interactive agency providing website design and software development.



The new partners are part of the Brightcove Alliance, also announced today [see release http://www.brightcove.com/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/?ID=328]. The Brightcove Alliance provides video publishers using Brightcove access to the top solution providers, technology companies, and distribution outlets in the online video industry. Brightcove Alliance partners can help video publishers develop highly customized Brightcove solutions that meet a wide array of unique requirements and specialized market demands.



"As the online world continues to evolve and converge with traditional media, our customers demand advice on effective and scalable solutions for managing online video in their Internet properties," says Pierantonio Idini, senior partner at Idini Consulting Group. "The Brightcove Alliance is a comprehensive answer to those needs and gives our consulting practice a powerful tool to help our clients fulfill their online video needs with a compelling video website experience, whether those involve news, entertainment or marketing."



"As Web developers and consultants we're constantly challenged to create properties and software that stands out on the Web and from the competition," says Jacopo La Porta, Founder at Slamcore. "The partnership with Brightcove adds an important new capability that will enable us to grow our service offerings to include integrated online video services using Flex/flash technologies. The speed, creativity and efficiency are key differentiators for us and our clients."



For more information on the Brightcove Alliance partner program please visit http://www.brightcove.com/partners.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



Press Contacts



Europe

United Kingdom

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com



Italy

Chiara Possenti

AxiCom for Brightcove

+39 02 75 26 11 21

chiara.possenti@axicom.it