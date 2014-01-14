Brightcove Announces Updated Conference Schedule and Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2013 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON, Mass. (January 14, 2014) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that due to weather delays, the company’s previously scheduled presentation at the 16th Annual Needham Growth Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, January 14, 2014, has been cancelled. The company will host one-on-one meetings as scheduled.



Additionally, the company today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended December 31, 2013, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, January 30, 2014.



In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on January 30, 2014 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the "Investors" page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until February 6, 2014 at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 13574378. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.



