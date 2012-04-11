Brightcove Announces Date of First Quarter 2012 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for publishing and distributing professional digital media, today announced it will report its first quarter results for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2012, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on May 3, 2012, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the "Investors" page of the Company's website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 391653. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world's professional digital media. The company's products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

