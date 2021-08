Great times here in Brightcove UK - we've moved offices!

For those that visit us please update your contact listing you have for us to our new address (also our landline numbers have changed so please email your direct contacts for the most up to date listing):

41-44 Great Queen Street

London

WC2B 5AD

Main : 0207 148 6450

Fax: 0207 831 9344

View Larger Map

Must say we're moving up in the world!

-- Cameron Church