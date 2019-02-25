The top 5 marketing events to attend in 2019

Industry conferences and events offer an amazing opportunity to network with your peers and learn more about the latest innovations in your space. Of course, there are a wide variety of exciting, engaging marketing events to attend throughout the year.

Not sure which conferences you should prioritize in 2019? Check out our guide:

When: February 25–27, 2019 Where: Scottsdale, AZ Content details: This event offers over 90 sessions broken down into six tracks (Content2Conversion, Demand Gen Summit, ABM in Action, Digital Strategy, Sales Impact Summit, and Channel Marketing). The agenda covers topics ranging from B2B email creative to driving partner engagement and optimizing ABM execution. Why you should attend: You’ll have the opportunity to learn about all that’s new in the B2B space—empowering you to tackle today’s buyer realities and market conditions head on.

When: April 3–5, 2019

Where: San Jose, CA

Content details: This vendor-agnostic forum offers a variety of different sessions and workshops that focus on marketing, technology, management, and solutions. The agenda covers topics ranging from the advantage of agile marketing to the new era of v-commerce and how to use data to drive results.

Why you should attend: You’ll get to learn from martech superstars about how to rethink your marketing strategy and integrate a variety of different solutions.

When: May 14–16, 2019

Where: Boston, MA

Content details: Our annual event includes a variety of exciting keynotes, spotlight sessions, workshops, and TechTalks that provide all the information you need to take your video marketing strategy to the next level. The agenda covers everything from getting started with live video to creating a visual brand and telling better brand stories.

Why you should attend: Check out our recent blog post for five reasons to attend PLAY 2019.

When: September 3–6, 2019

Where: Boston, MA

Content details: This four-day event offers over 200 educational sessions about the latest topics in marketing, customer success, and sales. This year’s agenda covers everything from developing and running a growth marketing team to sharpening your value proposition and leveraging artificial intelligence in inbound marketing.

Why you should attend: You’ll have the opportunity to get inspired by amazing spotlight speakers, who’ve previously included First Lady Michelle Obama and Bozoma Saint John.

When: September 3–6, 2019

Where: Cleveland, OH

Content details: This year’s event offers over 120 workshops and sessions focused on storytelling, strategy, demand generation, AI, ROI, and more. The 2019 agenda covers everything from building your audience to content optimization and measuring your content marketing success.

Why you should attend: You’ll leave with the materials and information you need to implement a content marketing strategy that will inspire your audience and grow your business.

By attending these top marketing conferences and events, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with potential partners and customers—while gaining the tools and insights you need to continually optimize your campaigns for 2019.