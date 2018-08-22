Skyler Moss Talks User-Generated Content

Couldn’t be at #PLAY2018? Our #REPLAY series will cover themes and highlights from this year’s event. Catch up on all the takeaways we learned from our amazing group of presenters and attendees, and find out how you can apply these tips to your next video initiative.

With a smartphone and a little creativity, you, too, can become a user-generated content (UGC) master, just like Skyler Moss.

The content marketing connoisseur has built a career out of crafting digital marketing strategies, just by making the most of his resources. As former Director of Digital Marketing for HCSS, Moss executed one of the company’s most successful UGC campaigns to date, “I Build America,” which gained impressive momentum through bottom-up, grassroots-style sharing via social media. Today, Moss works at Randstad USA, where he’s the Senior Director of Content Marketing, and he admits, he doesn’t have the resources he had at HCSS—namely, his video team. Ironically, that’s exactly what’s sparking his current user-generated content strategy.

“I came to Randstad, and we had one video guy...so I said, ‘Well, we have 12,000 employees who are content generators. They want this. They’re ready to do it, just sitting and waiting. And we’re not doing anything with it.’ So that’s where the UGC stuff came about.”

Watch the video below and learn Moss’s tips for creating a do-it-yourself UGC strategy that’ll take your marketing efforts to the next level.

Want more #PLAY2018 content? Click here to watch Cameron Church talk current trends in ad tech. And click here to see producer Andy McCarthy give tips on shooting video interviews.