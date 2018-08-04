Seven West Media Doubles Down on Video with Launch of 7plus

For decades, Seven West Media (SWM) has been shaping the way millions of Australians view and consume media. And it’s now doing it again, having launched its new OTT streaming service 7plus earlier this year, which is all part of SWM’s vision to become a leading ‘total video’ company.

Recognising that premium content is more highly valued than ever before, and building on the growth of video, SWM is doubling down on its digital video strategy. The media company has been expanding its presence and delivery of video, publishing content beyond digital broadcast channels and across an array of platforms.

SWM is currently creating more content than ever before — and partnering with Brightcove to deliver it to even more screens, big and small.

A New Home For ‘Total Video’

Fully launched out of beta in January, the new product and platform plays host to a content library spanning SWM’s broadcast programming, as well as an extensive range of additional VOD content, including international dramas and Seven originals.

The Brightcove video platform underpins the video experience on 7plus, ensuring a high quality viewing experience for Australians across devices including web, mobile, and the big Connected TV screen. SWM is also leveraging Brightcove’s Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) technology to boost audience reach and engagement. With SSAI, SWM can seamlessly integrate content and ads into the video stream to a wide range of devices while ensuring content is kept secure, delivering a premium viewing experience with less buffering or disruptions.

Match Made In Seven

Building on its ‘total video’ ambition, SWM has proven itself a clear leader in sports coverage as it delivers some of the biggest sports events to Australians. Brightcove is proud to have been a long-term partner of SWM, powering video delivery for major sporting events like 7Tennis (Australian Open) and the Melbourne Cup.

This year, Seven is home to the much-anticipated 2018 Commonwealth Games. The company is dedicated to delivering coverage that will capture every key moment of the event and connect with audiences on every screen. Committed to helping SWM expand its presence in sport, Brightcove is underpinning its 7CommGames app, which gives access to broadcast coverage of the Commonwealth Games from the Gold Coast, from every medal event to on-demand highlights and interviews.

SWM’s video innovation is clearly paying off with its monthly active audience set to grow to three million by May 2018. At Brightcove, we look forward to continue to partner with Seven to deliver premium video experiences.