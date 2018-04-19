PLAY 2018 Speaker Series - Sharifah Niles-Lane

Welcome to our sixth post of the #PLAY2018 speaker blog series. Here, we introduce some of our guest speakers and scheduled sessions for this year’s event. If you’ve already registered to attend, this series will give you a better understanding of what’s in store. If you haven’t yet registered, it’ll hopefully inspire you to join us in May!

Strong, successful women get things done. Just ask Sharifah Niles-Lane. As Vice President of Digital Marketing and Social Media Lead for Eastern Bank, she’s bridging culture and communication to engage audiences at the emotional core. With the bank’s latest marketing strategy, Sharifa says it’s all about courage, social advocacy, and content that drives action. She’s even tagged Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz to help spread the word. “David cares deeply about the same social issues as Eastern Bank,” she says. That includes equality for women, immigrants, and people of color. Its latest digital media campaign, “Join Us For Good,” highlights that exact sentiment, showcasing how Eastern Bank strives to help people prosper.

Outside of finance, Sharifah has worked with a number of brands, including The Oprah Winfrey Show, the Olympic Games, the Boston Red Sox, and Curious George. In 2014, she spearheaded the John Hancock integrated marketing campaign #WeRunTogether, which helped promote the company’s sponsorship of the Boston Marathon. The campaign went on to earn John Hancock two top prizes at the LIMRA LOMA’s Silver Bowl Awards—one for best use of Twitter and another for best in show. Prior to that, Sharifah honed her marketing expertise at Liberty Mutual, CBS Radio, and Gather, Inc.

