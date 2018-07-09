New Product Updates: Live, SSAI, New Player Editor, Gallery Personalization

As we prepare for IBC in Amsterdam this week, let’s catch up on some of the latest innovations shipped by our product organization. In this product update video, see what’s new for helping you deliver high performance and profitable video experiences.

If you’re interested in learning more, these links go deeper on the topics mentioned.

Hope you’re as excited about these updates as we are. Let’s meet up at IBC to hear about what you’re shipping and how we might be able to help.