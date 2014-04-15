Major French Daily Newspaper Le Figaro Selects Brightcove Video Cloud for Mobile Video Delivery

We're excited to announce that Le Figaro, France's first national newspaper, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power the mobile version of its news and entertainment channel Le Figaro TV. Le Figaro's selection of mobile video delivery technology is incredibly important to its business; in fact, according to the newspaper, nearly a third of its website traffic comes from mobile devices. Now relying upon Brightcove Video Cloud, Le Figaro is able to extend the reach of its growing library of self-produced, advertising-supported videos to viewers across all types of mobile devices.

Le Figaro is relying upon Video Cloud Smart Player technology to ensure that Le Figaro TV viewers enjoy a consistent experience across PCs, smartphones and tablets. Le Figaro also used Brightcove's mobile SDKs to launch its first mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices.

To learn more, read the complete press release here.