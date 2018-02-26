They say life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. Us? We vote adventure. And that’s exactly why we love seeing fellow videophiles from places like Singapore, Australia, the U.K., Japan, and beyond, all coming together to learn and experience the power of PLAY.

“No two ways about it. Jump on plane and head over to play.” - Su-Lin Tan, Singapore Press Holding Ltd

Last year, over 100 international attendees came to PLAY 2017 for a chance to explore and expand their knowledge of digital video. For 2018, we’d love to see even more of our international friends and colleagues.

“A really safe place to talk about what is working and not working.” - Titus Bicknell, RLJ Entertainment Inc.

Don’t miss your chance to mix and mingle with video experts, learn from today’s leading video publishers, and chat with some of the best people in the business. So no matter where you come from, take an adventure and come fly away to PLAY 2018!

“There is so much to learn. And there are so many great people to learn from.” - Sophie Hicks Lloyd, Network Ten

We hope to see all of you in May!