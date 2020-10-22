Brightcove: Video That Means Business

When Brightcove was founded fifteen years ago, phones weren’t as smart, broadband wasn’t as wide, and “video” still meant DVDs. We’ve grown up right alongside the industry we helped create. During that time, we’ve seen, and even developed, technologies once thought impossible. And we’ve continually refined our platform to serve one key purpose: to empower forward-thinking organizations to use video to achieve their immediate and long-term goals.

We know that video done right can have amazing results. Hearts open. Minds change. People come together. We're passionate about helping our customers realize the amazing potential of the world's most exciting and compelling form of communication. We believe we have the most innovative, effective, robust, and reliable platform to help them do that.

And now we have a brand to match.

Our new look and our new voice reflect the boldness of our vision and a confidence that can only come from experience. We don't just know video. We've helped to define it. We’ve set the standard for quality, reliability, analytics, and customer support. Today, our brand truly represents the company we’ve become. And to the businesses that have helped us get here, we want to say thanks for your continued support, now and into the future. We look forward to helping tell your stories tomorrow and beyond.