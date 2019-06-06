Brightcove to exhibit and unveil new Asia OTT research insights at BroadcastAsia2019

The race is on for direct-to-consumer OTT services. We saw game-changing mergers and acquisitions in 2018—with the likes of Disney-Fox, AT&T-Time Warner, and Comcast-Sky all gearing up to transform the OTT battlefield in 2019 and beyond. Not to be outdone, content owners and pay-TV service providers have also launched OTT services as an extension of their legacy offerings, with a mission to profitably capitalise on streaming content to all connected devices. For consumers, their needs are relatively simple; they seek a combination of high-quality content, a low price, and frictionless user experience.

Understanding this consumer mindset and targeting the most valuable customer segments will be crucial to the success of OTT platforms. So how can media companies gain an understanding of the current sentiment towards OTT offerings in their markets—including user preferences towards subscriptions, payments, advertising, user experience, and even ecommerce habits?

This year, we'll be returning to this regional flagship event to showcase our full OTT solutions tech stack, which covers VOD, Live, and OTT Advertising. We will also be hosting a special Asia OTT Video Forum 2019 luncheon on 19 June 2019, where we will unveil findings from our Asia OTT Research Report 2019.

To compile this research, Brightcove partnered with YouGov, an international data and analytics group, and conducted a study that polled 9,000 participants across nine countries in Asia. The study investigated which factors motivate consumers to sign up or unsubscribe—as well as their payment preferences, tolerance for ads, and views on OTT TV ecommerce.

If you’re interested in connecting at BroadcastAsia2019, schedule a meeting with the Brightcove team or register to attend the Asia Video OTT Forum. Please note that seats for the Video Forum are limited. Registrations will close on 10 June 2019 or when seats are filled. No walk-ins will be permitted.