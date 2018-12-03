Attention Digital Marketers: Check Out These 5 Sessions Coming to PLAY 2018

Get ready! We are less than 70 days away from PLAY 2018, and we’re beyond excited to share some of the amazing sessions we’ve got planned.

Out of the 40+ sessions and workshops scheduled, we’ve highlighted a few here that are sure to help take your video marketing strategy to the next level.

Make it Personal

To make the most impact, video marketers need to cut through the noise and connect with consumers on a more personal level. By creating meaningful content for your audience, you’re sure to pique their interest and up your chances of conversion. In this session, industry leaders will dish their pro tips and discuss how you can make video personal.

ROI Beyond Video Views

Hosted by two of Brightcove’s own (Laurent Bridenne and Erica Crossen), this session will center on content optimization and teach you how to pinpoint the most meaningful metrics to you and your organization. Bridenne and Crossen will then show how to use that data to refine your video marketing strategy and align success to your business outcomes.

Be a Social Pro

When it comes to social media, it’s important to know which specific platforms will best support your video goals. In this session, Sharifah Niles-Lane is going to teach you how to locate your audience in the social-sphere and explain digital marketing strategies that work best for each channel.

Live 101 for Marketers

If you’re thinking of using live video but don’t know where to start, this is session is for you. Get the rundown from two experts, Vegard Gunther and Alicia Goodman, and learn all the tricks and tips on taking your video content live.

Video That Moves the Sales Needle

Get your creative juices flowing! In this session, Marcus Sheridan and George B. Thomas from Sales Lion will show you how to create unique video content you can use throughout the sales process and dramatically increase trust, closing rates, and ROI for your organization.

***

This is just a sample of what’s in store for PLAY 2018. Not yet registered? Well get on it! Visit the PLAY website and grab your ticket.