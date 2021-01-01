【パートナー概要】

Wochit is a video creation platform empowering newsrooms, editorial and social media teams to capture and expand audience attention through the power of short-form video.

As video consumption and share of overall online audience continue to multiply, organizations of all sizes are under increasing pressure to make video a standard to all owned content practices. Wochit makes this possible in one efficient platform that is used by more than 500 media brands worldwide including Gannett, Time Inc., CBS, The Week, Der Spiegel, ProSieben, The Huffington Post, Singapore Straits Times, and La Repubblica.

Wochit is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Marker LLC, Cedar Fund, Greycroft Partners, Singapore Press Holdings, ProSieben, and Press Association. Wochit is based in New York, with offices in London and Tel Aviv.

【連携概要】

The integration between Wochit and Brightcove's Video Cloud is a quick task for our Customer Success team. Once in place, the integration is seamless to the end user. Once a video is produced in Wochit, it would automatically appear on the Brightcove's Video Cloud for easy publishing across the digital platforms and social networks.

【主な特徴】

Publishers who integrate the Wochit video creation platform with Brightcove Video Cloud enjoy: