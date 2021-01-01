【パートナー概要】

Videopath is an interactive video player which brings context to video content. With the Videopath project builder, users can connect web content - websites, social channels, other videos - to specific moments in the video. This creates a more engaging video experience for viewer and opens up new monetisation opportunities for users.

Videopath was born out of the idea that the future of video will be interactive, mobile and connected. The company was founded in Berlin in October 2013 by co­-founders Anna Rose and David Scharf.

【連携概要】

Videopath interactive video projects can be backed by videos hosted on Brightcove. This way the customer can use their already existing Brightcove video library within Videopath.

There is a support page for Brightcove on our website: https://videopath.com/tutorial/importing-videos-from-brightcove/