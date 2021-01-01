VideoElephant is an online video content marketplace where web publishers can search, screen, purchase and download over 65,000 professionally produced short form videos to use directly on their websites. VideoElephant is also a global aggregator of TV series, documentaries and movies with over 15,000 hours available for license by web publishers, broadcasters, IPTV, VOD, Inflight and Mobile operators.

Through http://www.videoelephant.com/ web publishers have direct access to content from multiple top tier producers such as AFP, National Geographic, Press Association, Newsy and VideoJug across a wide range of genres including Celebrity, News, Cooking, How To, DIY, Travel, Sports, Health and Fitness, Nature and Science.

Videos are sold with a worldwide, perpetual license for one or multiple domains, giving web publishers more control of how they monetise their websites and the ability to build their own library of video content.

Videos can be purchased individually, or as part of discounted bundles. You can also sign up to daily, weekly or monthly video feeds – which delivers the newest content directly to your Brightcove account.

機能と利点

VideoElephant provides complete technology integration in order to provide Brightcove customers with an end-to-end solution for their video publishing needs.

Brightcove customers can search over 65,000 professionally produced videos via our online marketplace http://www.videoelephant.com/ and transfer their purchased videos directly into their Brightcove account.

Some benefits of http://www.videoelephant.com/:

Source Quality Content: VideoElephant stocks content from top producers such as AFP, National Geographic, Press Association and Newsy.

Quickly Find Content: Search the site to find content in relevant genres.

Purchase Content Instantly: Search, Screen and Buy content, see set pricing and avoid negotiations with multiple producers.

One Click Transfer to Brightcove: Avoid time consuming downloads and uploads. Send purchased content direct to your Brightcove account.

【連携概要】