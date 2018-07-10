PARTNERS / TECHKNOW SOLUTIONS Techknow Solutions

"TechKnow Solutions Sdn Bhd is a private limited company incorporated on the July 10, 2018. We are a media and broadcast solutions specialist providing end-to-end solutions for cloud and network connectivity, content management and broadcast consultancy services. Our strategic technology partners are leaders in product innovations that give us the edge in delivering service quality and efficiencies. Another core service we offer is Technical Training and Development where we form collaborations with industry experts in transforming people. As the industry evolves, our solutions combine both cloud and On-Premises solutions for a cost-efficient and speed to market delivery. We at TechKnow are fully committed to spearheading the industry into the next generation of new media experience. "