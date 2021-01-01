SpotX is a video inventory management platform for premium publishers and broadcasters, helping them manage all of their demand sources from one place, and monetize content across all screens. The SpotX platform offers publishers unprecedented transparency and insight, creating a safe, controlled environment that allows them to connect with advertisers, and achieve the highest revenue possible.

Premium publishers and mobile app developers trust SpotX as the independent solution that helps them better understand the buying behavior of today’s leading brands and maximize inventory yield across private marketplace, programmatic direct and open marketplace deals. SpotX’s ad serving, leading programmatic technology, and open and extensible architecture help simplify the complex digital video ecosystem for global publishers.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, SpotX also has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Sydney, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Belfast and Singapore.

SpotX offers Brightcove customers a robust and scalable solution for managing all of their demand sources from one place and monetizing content across all screens.

SpotX aggregates and competes all demand sources, across sales channels and devices, in a unified ad decisioning environment, maximizing yield, streamlining workflow, enhancing delivery and return the maximum revenue for every impression.

The SpotX Brightcove plugin allows publishers using the Brightcove Player to avoid difficult tag based integrations and use SpotX as their primary ad server.

