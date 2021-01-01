Company Overview:

Ramp は、企業が動画コンテンツから可能な限りの価値を得られるような次世代の動画配信ソリューションを提供しています。Ramp のエンタープライズ向けコンテンツ配信ネットワークである、AltitudeCDN TM は、ファイアウォールの内側における動画トラフィックを最適化する、シンプルでセキュアなマルチキャスティングと先進的なキャッシュソフトウェアを提供します。高額なネットワークの更新や専用のインフラ、カスタム化された動画プレーヤーがなくても、あらゆる動画ソースからの高品質で安定した情報の送受信ができます。Fortune誌のベスト 500 企業を含む世界各国の 2000 企業が Ramp のエンタープライズ向けソリューションを活用しています。

Product/Service Overview:

AltitudeCDN OmniCache is an HTTP(S) web proxy that retrieves and stores video content delivered by streaming protocols, such as MPEG, DASH and HLS. The cache creates local copies of video streams in optimal locations across the corporate network to greatly reduce the volume of video traffic traversing the WAN environment and maximize the playback quality for local viewers.

AltitudeCDNTM Multicast+ is a standards-based solution that brings multicast support to any live video deployment that uses HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). Multicast+ delivers high-quality and stable video transmissions without proprietary hardware infrastructure, customized players, or invasive peer-to-peer clients. Multicast+ takes live video streams in HLS/DASH or other widely-used formats and uses multicast protocol to transfer the stream to groups of users for viewing in any HLS or HTML5 compatible player or browser.

How the Integration Works:

Brightcove と Ramp は、Video Cloud とAltitude CDN ソリューションを統合し、企業向けファイアーウォールの内側での動画のフローを管理し、エンタープライズ顧客に卓越した視聴体験を提供できるようにするため、提携しています。

The Brightcove-certified plugin for OmniCache makes integration a simple, one-time administrative process that does not require changes to any deployed video clients.

Similarly, integration with Multicast+ is as simple as as single setting that tells Multicast+ to source the video stream from Video Cloud.

Features and Benefits of the Integration: