Novastream
Novastream is a Brightcove Solution Partner in France specializing in online video/Web TV for On Demand or Live Streaming.
The company provides complete web solutions to help enterprise broadcast their video content online.
On Demand : personalized and dedicated Web TV for internal or external uses with complete back-office solution and training.
Complete SAAS Web Application to manage content based on Brightcove :
- Video Portal with SEO optimisation
- Video migration service (SAAS)
- Custom Player development
- Hosting and support