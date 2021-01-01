LinkTo.tv allows viewers to engage directly with your Brightcove videos by clicking on interactive Hot Spots that you've created. Audiences can link to shopping baskets on your ecommerce site by clicking on featured products or opt-in to receive information by completing forms in the video player itself.

Partnership Summary

Videos can be uploaded in the following formats - flv, mpeg, avi, mov, wmv or mp4, and can be any duration, so long as the file size does not exceed 500MB. If you need to make a video interactive that exceeds this size, please contact us directly at info@linkto.tv



10 easy steps to making your Brightcove videos interactive by simply inserting the BEML code generated by LinkTo.tv into your template file on Brightcove.

After creating your interactive video at www.linkto.tv, you will be presented with the BEML code to copy In your Brightcove Studio, access the “Publishing” module In the left column click on the “+” next to “Templates” Paste the BEML code that you copied from LinkTo.tv Click the “+” symbol on the left column next to “Players” Type in a name for the player and select the template you’ve just created on step 4 Double-click the player you’ve created in the main column. The “Edit Settings” window will pop up. Select “Video Player” in the left column. Check “Disable overlay menu”. Uncheck all “Additional Videos” options. Under “Video End Screen” select “Video Still” option. Save changes In your Brightcove Studio, access the “Media” module Highlight your video in the main column. On the right column, click “Get video player code” To complete - click to preview the player and click to copy final embed code

Features & Benefits

Let your viewers engage directly with your video by clicking on interactive Hot Spots that you've created.



Audiences can link to shopping baskets on your ecommerce site by clicking on featured products in your video or opt-in to receive more information by completing forms in the video player itself.



LinkTo.TV is easy to use and provides the BEML code to integrate simply into your Brightcove Studio