Company Overview:

Float Left provides TV app solutions that connect media companies and broadcasters to their audience through leading-edge video experiences. The company specializes in developing immersive, cross-platform applications with a strong emphasis on personalization and engagement. Since 2009, Float Left has launched hundreds of Over-the-Top and TV Everywhere applications. Select customers include Crackle, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Roku, AMC Networks and Catholic TV. Float Left has offices in Jupiter, FL and Los Angeles.

Product/Service Overview:

Float Left is a leading provider of TV app solutions. Our passion is helping companies launch over-the-top(OTT) and TV-Everywhere(TVE) services. We work with brands of all shapes and sizes. Each business has different needs and workflows. Our goal is to work with you to figure out a solution that drives brand engagement and keeps you focus on your audience.

How the Integration Works:

Float Left focuses on the front-end application development in partnership with Brightcove API integration. We work closely with Brightcove to ensure a smooth integration process that creates a unique brand experience through our user interface.

Features & Benefits of Integration:

API Integration Monetization - SVOD, AVOD Live Linear MVPD Authentication Support Search Functions Programming Guide Deep Linking Trick Play Recommendations Integration Custom Video Players Audience Measurement Cross-Device Resume User Playlists Video Snipes Hero Images and Promotions for Tentpole Programming