No results found

パートナー

Evergent

Company Overview:

Evergent is the leading provider of cloud-based subscriber and partner management solutions that enable success for cloud video service providers. Evergent's carrier grade cloud-based software enables video service providers to generate more revenue, delight customers and partners, and run their back-office efficiently. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in Denver, Colorado, Hyderabad, India, and Mexico City, Mexico.

How the Integration Works:

Evergent supports a variety of hybrid authentication and customer acquisition solutions including credit card, debit coupons, e-wallet, carrier billing, cable entitlement, and more globally.

For data integration, Evergent supports SOAP and REST API's, Iframe UI for integration of B2B and B2B2C data.

Features and Benefits of Integration:

  • Manage multiple partners (as Business Units)
  • Manage multiple customer accounts
  • Purchase Content, Non-content products, Packages and Promotions for each customer
  • Flexible product/promotion configuration
  • Pricing based on content metadata, sales channels, devices and offer types
  • Assign different CPE Models to the customers
  • Generate customer statements and invoices
  • Automated batch jobs for bill processing, credit card processing, customer notifications
  • and collection process
  • Support all payment interfaces including CyberSource/ Authorize.Net/ PayPal /Global
  • Collect/ Adyen/ Dibs to collect payments from customers (Recurring with Billing
  • Agreement Id and Non-recurring billing)
  • Support for all currencies
  • Support for tax interfaces to collecting taxes on the purchased products/ packages by
  • territory
  • Support for customer ticketing entry and update at customer level and CSR level
  • Support for event based emails to the customer for every action
【価格モデル】

For pricing information, contact sales@evergent.com

お問い合わせパートナー一覧