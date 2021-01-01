Effective Measure (EM) is the leading provider of media planning and audience profiling solutions bringing best practice online measurement data to premium publishers, ad agencies, ad networks, advertisers and researchers. EM is at the forefront of Audience Measurement in a growing number of new and emerging markets including Middle East Africa (MEA), Southeast Asia (SEA) and Oceania (Australia & New Zealand).

Effective Measure can help you uncover, segment and highlight online audiences enabling you to understand the audience profile of users engaging with your content on the Brightcove platform. This key data can then be used to increase site revenue by targeting advertising and content to your target audience.

Specialties include: Online Audience Behaviour, Insights and Analysis, Multiple Demographic Data, Market Research, Developing and Emerging Markets, and Information Technology and Services

機能と利点

Audited Stream Data Collection

Full demographic profile of the audience watching content on the Brightcove platform at the site, section, catch up TV, content or clip level

【連携概要】

Implement Effective Measure Page Tag on the page that the video is hosted, create a custom field in Video Cloud's account settings, and add a plugin to the video player that you would like to have tracked.