AWS Overview

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

Brightcove uses Amazon Web Services in connection with Brightcove Beacon, which provides customers the ability to deliver OTT video experiences to global audiences. AWS processing (EC2. Lambda), database (RDS), storage (S3), ElasticSearch and networking and application integration (SQS) services are used in connection with Brightcove Beacon to reliably deliver live and on-demand video to millions of simultaneous viewers.

