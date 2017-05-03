Webinar: Get Running with your Social Video Strategy feat. Silverline Athletics

By 2019, it’s estimated that video will make up 80% of the world’s consumer internet traffic. Use of video on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube is exploding, and smart marketers are using it to increase their reach and meet business goals. Want to learn how?

This webinar will provide a first hand look at how one cutting edge business, Silverline Athletics, has reinvented event sponsorship as rich video-first experiences that begin with social video. Holden Comeau, co-founder and COO at Silverline will explain how to:

-Use a blended distribution video strategy to your advantage

-Publish and track your social video campaigns from one platform

-Elevate your social video game with easy tips and tricks

We look forward to you joining us!