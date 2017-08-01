TREASURE Network Showcase vol.2

Aug 1, 2017-Sep 1, 2017東京

Overview

「TREASURE Network Showcase」 は、トレジャーデータとパートナーソリューション連携事例や最新のMarketing Technologyに関する情報の収集、ユーザーとパートナー企業の皆様のコミュニケーションと情報交換の場として開催されます。当日はブース展示に加え、ライトニングセッションでサービスや実際の事例をご紹介させて頂きます。
