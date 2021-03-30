Smart Retail: Powering The Nation’s Digital Economy Malaysia 2021

Online - timings per day:



30th March

9:30am to 12noon

2:30-4:00pm



31st March

9.30am to 12noon

2pm to 4.30pm



The Smart Retail Malaysia: Powering Nation’s Digital Economy is Malaysia premier industry events focused on enabling digitally-fueled retail businesses to accelerate growth in the new Malaysia 5.0 digital economy. Topics to be covered include retail in 2021, customer experience, eCommerce and digital marketing. Join the session hosted by Greg Armshaw at Brightcove as he details the top five strategies to adopt to ensure eCommerce success in 2021.