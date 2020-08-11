OTT Combined Monetization Models: Subscription and Advertising

Overview

FTA broadcasters are rolling out multiple new strategies on OTT to monetize their content, which has historically been the most attractive to Latin American audiences. First, they have started with AVOD (advertising), copying the traditional FTA model. Later, some have tried SVOD by adding premium content or valuing the catch up and VOD library. However, hybrid models are advancing in Americas. Both in a “freemium” variant that allows the flow of audience towards the subscription, as well as the possibility of having combined models: AVOD for the most popular content, premium SVOD without ads and discounted SVOD with advertising included. Will they be viable in Latin America?